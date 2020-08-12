Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.48% to Rs 47.69 crore

Net loss of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.48% to Rs 47.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 94.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.47.6994.39-2.704.23-3.302.70-4.941.08-3.230.86

