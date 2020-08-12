Menon Pistons standalone net profit declines 46.63% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.31% to Rs 20.00 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons declined 46.63% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.31% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.0035.28 -43 OPM %12.7510.54 -PBDT2.573.78 -32 PBT1.272.51 -49 NP0.951.78 -47
