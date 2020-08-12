Menon Pistons standalone net profit declines 46.63% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.31% to Rs 20.00 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons declined 46.63% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.31% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.20.0035.2812.7510.542.573.781.272.510.951.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)