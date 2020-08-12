Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.83% to Rs 0.96 croreNet Loss of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.83% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.961.74 -45 OPM %-11.46-1.72 -PBDT-0.11-0.03 -267 PBT-0.12-0.04 -200 NP-0.12-0.04 -200
