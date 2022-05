Sanghi Industries announces change in directorate

With effect from 23 June 2022

Sanghi Industries announced that Sadashiv Sawrikar (DIN: 02073022), Devidas K. Kambale (DIN: 00020656) and D.B. N. Rao (DIN: 01180539) will cease to be Independent Directors of the Company with effect from closure of business hours of 23 June 2022 on account of completion of their second consecutive term as Independent Directors of the Company.

The company also appointed G. M. Yadwadkar (DIN: 01432796) and Sudhir Nanavati (DIN: 00050236) are appointed as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company with effect from 23 June 2022.

