Sanofi India Q1 PAT spurts 71% YoY to Rs 146 cr

The company's standalone net profit surged 70.84% to Rs 145.90 crore on 7.57% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 725.10 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

The sales performance for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 is not comparable to 31 March 2020 due to lower export sales on account of transfer of Ankleshwar manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the previous year. Additionally, the sales has also been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.

Shares of Sanofi India rose 0.62% to Rs 7,484.45 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 7,427.75 to Rs 7,526.20 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)