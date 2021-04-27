Volumes spurt at Lux Industries Ltd counter

Lux Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37634 shares

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 April 2021.

Lux Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37634 shares. The stock slipped 1.08% to Rs.1,857.55. Volumes stood at 29865 shares in the last session.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd registered volume of 14.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.60% to Rs.618.40. Volumes stood at 93088 shares in the last session.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd witnessed volume of 36745 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3409 shares. The stock increased 12.31% to Rs.11,160.00. Volumes stood at 2311 shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84548 shares. The stock rose 18.82% to Rs.8,055.80. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd saw volume of 16.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.93 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.27% to Rs.2,373.00. Volumes stood at 4.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)