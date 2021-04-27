Alok Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Vikas Ecotech Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and BGR Energy Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 April 2021.

Alok Industries Ltd lost 12.53% to Rs 20.25 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 77.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 14.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 607 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd fell 7.03% to Rs 36.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93082 shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd slipped 6.76% to Rs 48.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42489 shares in the past one month.

