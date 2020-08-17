Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sar Auto Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
New Light Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pudumjee Paper Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter
EMA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 71.64% to Rs 0.57 croreNet loss of Sar Auto Products reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.64% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.572.01 -72 OPM %10.5321.39 -PBDT0.110.46 -76 PBT-0.140.18 PL NP-0.140.18 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU