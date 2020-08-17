Virgo Global standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 94.01% to Rs 2.01 croreNet profit of Virgo Global rose 92.31% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 94.01% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 85.62% to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.0133.55 -94 9.0663.02 -86 OPM %10.950.69 -0.550.22 - PBDT0.250.22 14 0.080.15 -47 PBT0.240.19 26 0.010.05 -80 NP0.250.13 92 0.010.04 -75
