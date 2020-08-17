Hindustan Motors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of Hindustan Motors reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040 0 OPM %-2025.000 -PBDT-0.010.50 PL PBT-0.220.28 PL NP-0.220.28 PL
