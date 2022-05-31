Saregama India Ltd up for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 425.1, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.25% in last one year as compared to a 6.73% gain in NIFTY and a 16.43% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 425.1, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16623.55. The Sensex is at 55732.31, down 0.35%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 0.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2021.45, up 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 53.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

