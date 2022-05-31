APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rises for third consecutive session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 911.2, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.47% in last one year as compared to a 6.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.14% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 911.2, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 16623.55. The Sensex is at 55732.31, down 0.35%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has dropped around 11.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 16.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5264.05, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 77.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)