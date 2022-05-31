HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gains for fifth session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1877.95, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.66% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 0.51% jump in the Nifty Energy.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1877.95, up 2.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 16635.1. The Sensex is at 55716.69, down 0.37%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has slipped around 7.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16629.2, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1841, up 2.25% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is down 36.66% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 0.51% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 28.11 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

