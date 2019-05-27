Sashwat Technocrats consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Sashwat Technocrats declined 86.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 65.48% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.290 0 0.290.84 -65 OPM %-44.830 --55.170 - PBDT0.090.33 -73 0.050.39 -87 PBT0.090.33 -73 0.050.39 -87 NP0.020.15 -87 00.18 -100
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
