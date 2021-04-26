SAT quashes SEBI order restraining Morepen Lab from securities trading

-
Morepen Laboratories announced that the Hon'ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) by an order pronounced on 15 April 2021 (hosted on website of the SAT on 24 April 2021), quashed and set aside the Order dated 24 September 2019 passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) whereby SEBI had restrained the company from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities and accessing the securities markets for one year from the date of the SEBI Order.
It may be mentioned that the SEBI order relates to a GDR issued made by the company way back in 2003.
