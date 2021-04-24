JSW Energy's Barmer Plant successfully completes British Safety Council audit

JSW Energy announced that the Barmer Plant of JSW Energy has been awarded the prestigious five-star rating by the British Safety Council.

The Barmer Plant successfully completed a best practice Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council demonstrating its commitment towards the continual improvement of its health and safety management systems and associated arrangements.

The audit entailed a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities and performance being measured against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty component elements.

