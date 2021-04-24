Tata Steel approves conversion of 73,888 partly paid-up shares into fully paid-up shares

Tata Steel has approved the conversion of 73,888 partly paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (Rs 2.504 paid-up) into fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 7.496 per share and securities premium of Rs 453.504 per share has been received.

The converted shares will rank pari passu with the existing fully paid-up equity shares and shall be available to trade under the ISIN INE081A01012, subject to completion of necessary corporate actions and receipt of listing and trading approvals.

