Satia Industries partners with US based Zume

-
ALSO READ
Uflex secures India patent for preparation of Epoxy Ester Resin
India's Plastics Exports Rise 3.2% On Year In February
Max Speciality Films commercializes first metallizer line
UPL, FMC Corp collaborate for Rynaxypyr active ingredient
Century Plyboards introduces firewall technology in products
-
For sourcing packaging products for food deliverySatia Industries has entered into a formal association with Zume, a US-based global brand in sourcing of packaging products used for meal boxes, beverages and Face Masks, etc. Zume has a global presence for sourcing patented paper cutlery products with an agenda of creating sustainable packaging products and solutions using advanced, molded fiber, using 100% compostable raw materials such as bagasse, wheat straw, hardwood, softwood and bamboo pulp.
Zume's proprietary design, prototyping & manufacturing technologies enable replacement of single use plastic with 100 percent compostable plant fiber-based products while enhancing consumer experience and providing a viable alternative to plastic and Styrofoam packaging across the globe.
Zume has agreed to share its patented rights with SIL for manufacturing packaging product as desired and demanded by the global market. The expected average realization will be between Rs 250 - Rs 300 per kg, which is higher by 40-50%compared to local market realizations. SIL expects approximately 2000 MT of orders annually in the first year from Zume.
SIL has installed two Table cutlery machines, each with an annual capacity of 2000 tonnes. The erection and installation work is in progress and expected to be commence commercial production in the current quarter i.e. Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU