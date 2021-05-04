Satia Industries partners with US based Zume

For sourcing packaging products for food delivery

Satia Industries has entered into a formal association with Zume, a US-based global brand in sourcing of packaging products used for meal boxes, beverages and Face Masks, etc. Zume has a global presence for sourcing patented paper cutlery products with an agenda of creating sustainable packaging products and solutions using advanced, molded fiber, using 100% compostable raw materials such as bagasse, wheat straw, hardwood, softwood and bamboo pulp.

Zume's proprietary design, prototyping & manufacturing technologies enable replacement of single use plastic with 100 percent compostable plant fiber-based products while enhancing consumer experience and providing a viable alternative to plastic and Styrofoam packaging across the globe.

Zume has agreed to share its patented rights with SIL for manufacturing packaging product as desired and demanded by the global market. The expected average realization will be between Rs 250 - Rs 300 per kg, which is higher by 40-50%compared to local market realizations. SIL expects approximately 2000 MT of orders annually in the first year from Zume.

SIL has installed two Table cutlery machines, each with an annual capacity of 2000 tonnes. The erection and installation work is in progress and expected to be commence commercial production in the current quarter i.e. Q1 FY21.

