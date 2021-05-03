Endurance Technologies introduces VRS for its employees at Chakan

Endurance Technologies has announced today i.e. 3 May 2021 a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for all its eligible permanent workmen employed on the rolls of the plant situated at B-1/2 & 1/3, MIDC Industrial Area, Chakan, Village Nighoje, Taluka Khed, Dist.

Pune - 410501, Maharashtra.

Status of implementation of the VSS and financial impact thereof shall be ascertained and informed in due course after the scheme ends on 20 May, 2021.

Compensation package offered under the VSS is consistent with the best industrial practices followed by the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)