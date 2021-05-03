Mahindra & Mahindra prepones maintenance of its manufacturing plants

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that due to the evolving COVID situation in the country, the Company has scaled up its efforts to ensure health and safety of its employees, associates and supporting ecosystem.

Accordingly, the Company has decided to prepone the scheduled maintenance of four working days, in each of its Automotive Division Manufacturing Plants, to the month of May 2021, in a staggered manner.

This was originally scheduled for June 2021.

The Company continues to work closely with its Dealers and Suppliers to minimize the impact of disruption in operations due to localized lockdown restrictions in various parts of the country.

