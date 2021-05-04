Anupam Rasayan to invest Rs 43 cr in setting up 12.5 MW solar power plant

Anupam Rasayan India has issued a letter of intent to install solar power by investing a sum of Rs 43 crore.

The entire capital expenditure of Rs 43 crore will be funded from the company's recently concluded IPO proceeds.

The size of the plant will be 12.50 MW and will cater to energy requirements of Anupam's major units.

The company operates six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

