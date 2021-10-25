SBI Card gains on fund raising plan

SBI Cards and Payment Services rose 1.17% to Rs 1141.90 after the company said its board will meet on 28 October 2021 to consider issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches.

On 28 October 2021, the board of SBI Cards And Payment Services will also consider unaudited financial results of for the quarter and the half year ended 30 September 2021.

SBI Card posted a 22.6% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 304.61 crore on 11.6% rise in total income to Rs 2,450.94 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

SBI Card is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients.

