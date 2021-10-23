Zuari Agro Chemicals announces shutdown of NPK plants

Zuari Agro Chemicals' NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) plants are closed due to planned outage for inspection of the atmospheric ammonia storage tank at the port, meant for storage of the imported ammonia as raw material for the plants.

On a consolidated basis, Zuari Agro Chemicals reported a net profit of Rs 10.57 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 94.51 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales jumped 38.1% to Rs 812.22 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals advanced 3.20% to close at Rs 119.40 on Friday, 22 October 2021. Zuari Agro Chemicals is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers and seeds. The chemical firm is also an importer of fertilizers and farm nutrients. It produces fertilizers of various grades, along with seeds, pesticides, micro nutrients and specialty fertilizers.

