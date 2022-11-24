SBI Card's chief risk officer Aparna Kuppuswamy resigns

SBI Cards and Payment Services said that Aparna Kuppuswamy, chief risk officer of the company has tendered her resignation from the services of the company.

"Her last working day with the company will be 10 February 2023, the company said in a statement.

The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 24 November 2022.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients.

The company's net profit jumped 52.1% to Rs 525.64 crore on 28.1% rise in total income to Rs 3,453.32 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.45% to currently trade at Rs 794.80 on the BSE.

In the past three months, the stock has declined by 13.56% while the benchmark Sensex has added 4.32% during the same period.

