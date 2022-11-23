Dynacons System hits the roof after bagging Rs 14-cr order

-
Dynacons Systems and Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 317 after the company won a project to design, setup and support of the Next Gen Cyber Security Operation Centre (C-SOC) Solution for the Rajkot Smart City.The company secured the project from Bharat Sanchar Nigam. The prject involves design, setup, installation, testing, and support of Cyber Security Solution for Rajkot Smart City project. The duration of the project is 5 years.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions is an IT solutions company with global perspectives and is engaged in providing a comprehensive range of end-to-end solutions to customers. On consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 173.9% to Rs 9.12 crore on 77% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 246.17 in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
