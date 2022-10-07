SBI Card appoints Rashmi Mohanty as CFO

SBI Cards and Payment Services on Thursday (6 October 2022) announced that its board has approved the appointment of Rashmi Mohanty as chief financial officer of the company with effect from Friday, 21 October 2022.

In an exchange filing, SBI Card said, Mohanty holds a Bachelors' degree in Engineering (Computer Science) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management, Finance & Marketing. She has nearly 27 years of experience in fixed income, foreign exchange & derivatives market, treasury management and corporate finance.

Over the years, Mohanty has built funding & treasury functions of organizations at different lifecycles such as GE Capital, Religare and Vedanta. At present, she is designated as the Group chief financial officer & whole time director of Clix Capital, the company stated.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients.

SBI Cards and Payment Services' net profit soared 105.81% to Rs 626.91 crore on 31.26% rise in total income to Rs 3,262.85 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services were up 0.35% to Rs 890.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)