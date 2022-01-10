SBI Card slips after brokerage initiates 'Sell' call

SBI Cards and Payment Services fell 2.12% to Rs 908.50 after a foreign brokerage reportedly initiated coverage on the scrip with a 'Sell' rating and a price target of Rs 654.The target price of Rs 654 implies a downside of 28.01% to the ruling market price.
According to the media reports, the brokerage is among the first institutional brokers to initiate a 'Sell' call on the stock and believes rich valuations of the company have made risk-reward ratio unfavorable.
While the brokerage acknowledged that SBI Cards has managed the COVID-19 situation well, there are several headwinds for the credit card company going ahead, reports added.
On a consolidated basis, SBI Cards and Payment Services' net profit surged 67.31% to Rs 344.90 crore on 7.39% increase in total income to Rs 2,695.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
SBI Card is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU