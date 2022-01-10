SBI Card slips after brokerage initiates 'Sell' call

SBI Cards and Payment Services fell 2.12% to Rs 908.50 after a foreign brokerage reportedly initiated coverage on the scrip with a 'Sell' rating and a price target of Rs 654.

The target price of Rs 654 implies a downside of 28.01% to the ruling market price.

According to the media reports, the brokerage is among the first institutional brokers to initiate a 'Sell' call on the stock and believes rich valuations of the company have made risk-reward ratio unfavorable.

While the brokerage acknowledged that SBI Cards has managed the COVID-19 situation well, there are several headwinds for the credit card company going ahead, reports added.

On a consolidated basis, SBI Cards and Payment Services' net profit surged 67.31% to Rs 344.90 crore on 7.39% increase in total income to Rs 2,695.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

SBI Card is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients.

