Jyoti spurts after one-time settlement with Technology Development Board

Jyoti rose 7.67% to Rs 15.58 after the company said it has done one-time settlement of Rs 1.35 crore with Technology Development Board, New Delhi.Jyoti said it has given six equal monthly installments in post dated cheques starting from 14 January 2022.
The reason for settlement is that the company has taken part funding under indigenous technology for wind turbine project from Technology Development Board, which has been shelved long time back.
Now the company offered a one time settlement amount for remaining balance amount, which Technology Developed Board has accepted.
Jyoti said it has sufficient liquidity to pay the six monthly installments.
On a consolidated basis, Jyoti reported net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 10.87% to Rs 27.03 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The Jyoti Group of companies is a conglomeration of industrial units involved in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of electrical and hydraulic engineering equipment used extensively in the vital sectors of national and international economy.
Jyoti is engaged in manufacturing of engineering goods, and manufactures and markets a range of electrical and hydraulic engineering equipment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU