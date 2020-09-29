SBI Cards & Payment Services allots 1.09 lakh equity shares under ESOP

SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 109022 Equity shares of Rs. 10 / - each to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to the exercise of options under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019) at the exercise price of Rs. 152.10 per share.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 9 ,39,56,2 1,540/- consisting of 93,95,62,154 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs 9,396,711,760/-consisting of 93,96,71,176 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

