SBI Life Insurance Company allots 47,598 equity shares under ESOS

SBI Life Insurance Company has allotted 47,598 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock options by certain employees under 'SBI Life Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018' of the Company.
Post the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 10,00,87,87,890/-consisting of 1,00,08,78,789 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.
