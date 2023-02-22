JUST IN
State Bank of India raises Rs 4544 cr via AT 1 Bonds
Business Standard

SBI Life Insurance Company allots 47,598 equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

SBI Life Insurance Company has allotted 47,598 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock options by certain employees under 'SBI Life Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018' of the Company.

Post the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 10,00,87,87,890/-consisting of 1,00,08,78,789 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 11:20 IST

