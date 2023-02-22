Aurionpro's subsidiary Integro Technologies partners with Finastra

-
To offer Integro's SmartLender Trade Limits solution alongside Finastra's Trade Innovation solution for digitization and management of risk in trade financeAurionpro Solutions announced that Finastra, a global provider of financial services software applications and marketplaces, has partnered with Integro Technologies a subsidiary of Aurionpro, to offer Integro's SmartLender Trade Limits solution alongside its own Trade Innovation solution.
Integro's SmartLender has been successfully helping banks in Asia and the Middle East manage risk in trade finance for over 20 years. With Finastra's global reach, banks around the world will be now able to combine SmartLender's advanced exposure risk capabilities with Trade Innovation's front-to-back capabilities for frictionless trade and supply chain finance.
