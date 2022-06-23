SC Soft bags 5-year deals from multiple transit agencies in California

SC Soft, an Aurionpro subsidiary, recently had announced empanelment under the California Integrated Travel Project (Cal-ITP), an alliance of transit agencies in the state of California, USA.

Now, SC Soft has secured its first wins under Cal-ITP with orders from the below transit agencies providing multiple modes of transport services:

a) Humboldt Transit Authority (HTA), a Joint Power Agency that provides public transit services in Humboldt County, California b) Lake Transit Authority (LTA), an operator of a public bus system that serves Lake County, California c) Mendocino Transit Authority (MTA), a public transit service for Mendocino County d) Redwood Coast Transit Authorit, (RCTA), which provides fixed route service throughout the Crescent City area (in and beyond city limits) along with ADA paratransit in the developed area in and around Crescent City.

These orders cover Supply of Validators and Software as service for five years. These four transit operators will showcase the SaaS software model which will feature the company's GTFS enabled Automatic Vehicle Location System to help them track their fleet in real time.

