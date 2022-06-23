Mexico's largests hotelier Posadas selects RateGain for business intelligence solutions

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has been selected by Posadas which owns Live Aqua, Grand Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana, The Explorean, IOH, Fiesta Inn, Gamma and one Hotels to provide business intelligence solutions, rate parity technology, and data intelligence to increase profitability and forecasting functionalities.
Posadas will be implementing RateGain's award-winning BI solutions bundled together with Room Only Rate Shopper OPTIMA, Package (Hotel + Flight) price intelligence, PARITY+, and Test Reservation service across all its properties and brands throughout Mexico.
Posadas owns, leases, operates, and manages hotels, resorts, and villas and their portfolio ranges from luxury properties, upscale resorts to budget friendly city hotels as well as vacation rental clubs all around Mexico.
