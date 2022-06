Wipro wins 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award

Wipro has received the 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year award for Application Development for the second consecutive year.

Wipro was recognized for its strong product offerings and capabilities in the Application Development category and the extraordinary transformation that Wipro helped their customers achieve with increased agility, adaptability and a razor sharp focus on business outcomes.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services combined industry-leading business solutions with a high-touch, business outcome based approach to help customers maximize the true transformative potential of Google Cloud's unmatched portfolio of cloud capabilities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)