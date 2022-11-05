Scan Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.78% to Rs 210.50 croreNet loss of Scan Steels reported to Rs 8.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.78% to Rs 210.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 160.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales210.50160.96 31 OPM %-2.564.11 -PBDT-7.525.27 PL PBT-10.802.09 PL NP-8.611.94 PL
