Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 25.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 12.67 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex rose 25.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.6711.39 11 OPM %7.346.32 -PBDT0.880.69 28 PBT0.790.60 32 NP0.590.47 26

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:02 IST

