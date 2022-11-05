Vinyoflex standalone net profit rises 25.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 12.67 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex rose 25.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.6711.397.346.320.880.690.790.600.590.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)