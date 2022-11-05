Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Ushakiran Finance declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.160.1381.2569.230.140.090.120.090.030.09

