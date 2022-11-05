JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fusion Micro Finance IPO subscribed 2.95 times
Business Standard

Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Ushakiran Finance declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.160.13 23 OPM %81.2569.23 -PBDT0.140.09 56 PBT0.120.09 33 NP0.030.09 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU