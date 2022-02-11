Schneider Electric spurts after good Q3 results

Schneider Electric Infrastructure jumped 14.51% to Rs 122.75 after the company's net profit rose 57.11% to Rs 52.38 crore on 27.13% rise in net sales to Rs 600.46 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 57.11% to Rs 52.38 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Total expenses rose 24.78% year-on-year to Rs 550.05 crore in Q3 December 2021. Cost of raw material consumed fell 1.33% to Rs 312.46 crore during the quarter.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing, building and servicing technologically advanced products and systems for electricity network.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)