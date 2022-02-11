Schneider Electric spurts after good Q3 results

-
ALSO READ
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Volumes spurt at Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd counter
Schneider Electric Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.08 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Schneider Electric Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.74 crore in the September 2021 quarter
Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 57.11% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Schneider Electric Infrastructure jumped 14.51% to Rs 122.75 after the company's net profit rose 57.11% to Rs 52.38 crore on 27.13% rise in net sales to Rs 600.46 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 57.11% to Rs 52.38 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Total expenses rose 24.78% year-on-year to Rs 550.05 crore in Q3 December 2021. Cost of raw material consumed fell 1.33% to Rs 312.46 crore during the quarter.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing, building and servicing technologically advanced products and systems for electricity network.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU