JSW Steel Jan steel production rises 15% YoY

The steel maker's standalone crude steel production for the month of January 2022 grew 15% year on year to 16.46 lakh tonnes as against 14.32 lakh tonnes in January 2021.

On a sequential basis, crude steel production rose by 8% in January 2022 from 15.26 lakh tonnes produced in December 2021.

While the production of flat rolled products increased by 23% to 12.47 lakh tonnes, production of long rolled products rose 4% to 3.74 lakh tonnes in January 2022 over January 2021. Sequentially, production of flat rolled products and that of long rolled products rose 12% and 16%, respectively.

The expansion project at Dolvi works, which commenced commercial operations in Nov.'21 is gradually ramping up capacity utilisation.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.

The steel manufacturer's consolidated net profit surged 69.20% to Rs 4,516 crore on 74.16% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 38,071 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of JSW Steel were trading 1.86% lower at Rs 660 on BSE.

