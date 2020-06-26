Sensex, Nifty near the day's high; PSU banks advance

The benchmark indices were trading near the day's high in mid-afternoon trade led by gains in IT shares. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 278.72 points or 0.8% at 35,120.82. The Nifty 50 index gained 75.95 points or 0.74% at 10,364.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.36%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.33%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, shares 1,625 rose and 1006 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged. In Nifty 50 index, 27 stocks advanced while 23 stocks declined.

IT majors viz. Infosys (up 6.56%) and TCS (up 4.85%) were the top index movers. IT shares firmed up after the global IT giant Accenture reported steady performance for the third quarter ended May 2020.

Accenture's revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $11.0 billion, compared with $11.1 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The revenue came in at the top end of the company's guided range for quarterly revenues, which was approximately $10.65 billion to $11.05 billion.

Outsourcing revenues grew by 5% YoY $5.0 billion during the quarter and outsourcing new bookings represented 44% of Accenture's total new bookings. It is outsourcing business where Indian IT sector reportedly has a greater presence.

"For fiscal 2020, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 3.5% to 4.5% in local currency, compared with 3% to 6% previously, the global IT services firm said.

A domestic brokerage reportedly stated that Accenture did not face significant cancellations or pricing pressure. It added that work from Home (WFH) transition was smooth and had a very little revenue impact.

COVID-19 Update:

India reported 1,89,463 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 15,301 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Total coronavirus cases worldwide stood at 9,612,250 far with 489,372 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index added 0.61% to 1,498.20. The index has risen 5.6% this week while the benchmark Nifty 50 index has gained 9% during the same period.

Among the index constituents, UCO Bank (up 15.41%), CBI (up 10.14%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 9.62%), Indian Bank (up 4.55%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.64%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 3.35%), Union Bank of India (up 1.20%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank (up 0.51%) and Bank of India (up 0.50%) advanced.

Punjab National Bank (down 0.94%), SBI (down 0.4%), Canara Bank (down 0.33%) and Bank of Baroda (down 0.19%) declined.

Earnings Impact:

IDFC fell 2.71% to Rs 19.39 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 240.48 crore in Q4 FY20 as against net loss of Rs 312.28 crore in Q4 FY19. Total income during the quarter declined 59.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 53.54 crore. The company has incurred a loss of Rs 189.37 crore from its joint ventures and associates in Q4 FY20. It had earned a profit of Rs 59.37 crore from the same in Q4 FY19.

Ion Exchange (India) fell 3.26% to Rs 704.55 after consolidated net profit dropped 20.3% to Rs 28.72 crore on 18.7% decline in net sales to Rs 351.09 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 5.917% compared with previous closing of 5.891% in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee edged higher to 75.65 compared with its previous closing 75.655.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2020 settlement rose 29 cents to $41.34 a barrel. The contract gained 1.8% or 74 cents to settle at $41.05 a barrel in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2020 settlement rose 0.35% to Rs 48,110.

