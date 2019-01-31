Sensex trades above 36,000 mark

The market extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 484.10 points or 1.36% at 36,075.35. The index was up 128.10 points or 1.20% at 10,779.90. Gains were supported by firmness in Infosys, Reliance Industries, and HDFC. The Sensex crossed the 36,000 mark.

The January 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 31 January 2019. The Sensex was trading slightly below the psychological 36,000 mark in early afternoon trade after regaining that level in mid-morning trade. Trading for the day began on a firm note as the key benchmark indices drifted higher in early trade. Stocks held onto gains in morning trade. Strong buying demand in index pivotals propelled the key benchmark indices to intraday high in mid-morning trade.

The market sentiment was boosted by data showing that foreign funds and domestic funds, both, were net buyers of Indian stocks yesterday, 30 January 2019. The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 130.25 crore yesterday, 30 January 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 502.26 crore yesterday, 30 January 2019, as per provisional data.

Investors will focus on interim budget to be announced on Friday, 1 February 2019. The interim budget will be the last one presented by the current NDA government led by Modi, before the 2019 in April. The government is expected to make a host of populist announcements in the budget. It is widely expected that the interim budget may contain tax sops and a certain package for the farm sector. The Budget session of Parliament began today. The session will conclude on 13th of next month.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.03%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.60%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1,271 shares rose and 1,048 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

(up 3.51%), (up 2.28%), HDFC (up 2.10%) and (up 1.90%), edged higher.

was down 1.11%. will announce its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 31 January 2019.

Power Grid Corporation of rose was up 1.31%. The company will announce its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 31 January 2019.

rose 0.90%. The company will announce its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 31 January 2019.

was down 1.85% after net profit fell 2.75% to Rs 1,604.91 crore on 19.79% increase in total income to Rs 20,163.25 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 51,591.47 crore as on 31 December 2018 as against Rs 54,488.96 crore as on 30 September 2018 and Rs 46,038.70 crore as on 31 December 2017. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 7.75% as on 31 December 2018 as against 8.54% as on 30 September 2018 and 7.82% as on 31 December 2017.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.58% as on 31 December 2018 as against 3.65% as on 30 September 2018 and 4.20% as on 31 December 2017. The bank's provisions and contingencies rose 18.90% to Rs 4,244.15 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The provision coverage ratio on non-performing loans, including cumulative technical/prudential write-offs, increased by 690 bps sequentially to 76.3% at 31 December 2018, further strengthening the balance sheet.

Further, Pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors of on May 29, 2018, the had on June 6, 2018 appointed former judge, Mr. Justice (Retd.) B. N. Srikrishna as the of Enquiry (HOE) to undertake a comprehensive enquiry on allegations against Ms. The HOE was assisted by a firm, and a forensic and investigative services firm for the conduct of the enquiry. The bank has received the Enquiry Report from HOE, and the Board of Directors considered the same at the Board Meeting held on January 30, 2019.

Following the receipt of the Enquiry Report, and due consideration of the Enquiry Report and the conclusions thereat, after due deliberations, the Board of Directors decided to treat the separation of Ms from the Bank as a 'Termination for Cause' under the Bank's internal policies, schemes and the Code of Conduct, with all attendant consequences (including revocation of all her existing and future entitlements such as any unpaid amounts, unpaid bonuses or increments, unvested and vested & unexercised stock options, and medical benefits), and require the clawback of all bonuses paid from April 2009 until March 2018, and to take such further actions as may be warranted in the matter.

rose 0.76% ahead of its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 31 January 2019. announced that Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of has agreed to invest $200 million through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa. The proceeds will be used to further reduce Airtel Africa's existing net debt. The investment from QIA is in continuation of the recent $1.25 billion investment by six leading global investors including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, and and others. Airtel Africa recently announced a newly constituted board of directors that included representatives from and other investors. This transaction will not involve any sale of shares by existing shareholders. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

was up 0.94%. NTPC's net profit rose 1% to Rs 2385.41 crore on 16.1% increase in net sales to Rs 24,120.36 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

The board of recommended issuing 1 bonus share for every 5 existing equity shares, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Overseas, Asian stocks edged higher as the Federal Reserve signaled it is putting further interest-rate increases on hold. US stocks rallied to close higher Wednesday, after scoring a boost from solid corporate results and a seemingly accommodative Federal Reserve.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, rose to 54.7 in January from 53.8 in December, the said Thursday. An official gauge of China's factory activity unexpectedly inched higher from a near-three-year low. January's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index was up a tick at 49.5 from 49.4 in December, data from the showed Thursday.

The Fed held rates unchanged at a range of 2.25% to 2.50%, as widely expected, but dropped its longstanding reference to further gradual rate hikes. Instead, it emphasized that it will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal-funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes. The central bank also said it would adjust the rate of its balance-sheet runoff, and may even consider ending it.

Meanwhile, US- trade talks resumed Wednesday as federal prosecutors accused of violating US sanctions on and of intellectual property theft which had obviously angered the has denied the allegations.

