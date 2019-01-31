Market opens on a firm note

Trading for the day began on a firm note as the key benchmark indices drifted higher in early trade. At 9:28 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 227.49 points or 0.64% at 35,818.74. The index was up 45.65 points or 0.43% at 10,697.45.

Trading could be volatile during the day as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month January 2019 series to February 2019 series. The January 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 31 January 2019.

Investors will focus on interim budget to be announced on Friday, 1 February 2019. The interim budget will be the last one presented by the current NDA government led by Modi, before the 2019 in April. The government is expected to make a host of populist announcements in the budget. It is widely expected that the interim budget may contain tax sops and a certain package for the farm sector.

The Budget session of Parliament will begin from today. The session will begin with the address of to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in The session will conclude on 13th of next month.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.04%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.4%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 835 shares rose and 449 shares fell. A total of 51 shares were unchanged.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 130.25 crore yesterday, 30 January 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 502.26 crore yesterday, 30 January 2019, as per provisional data.

Overseas, Asian stocks edged higher as the Federal Reserve signaled it is putting further interest-rate increases on hold. US stocks rallied to close higher Wednesday, after scoring a boost from solid corporate results and a seemingly accommodative Federal Reserve.

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, rose to 54.7 in January from 53.8 in December, the said Thursday. An official gauge of China's factory activity unexpectedly inched higher from a near-three-year low. January's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index was up a tick at 49.5 from 49.4 in December, data from the showed Thursday.

The Fed held rates unchanged at a range of 2.25% to 2.50%, as widely expected, but dropped its longstanding reference to further gradual rate hikes. Instead, it emphasized that it will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal-funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes. The central also said it would adjust the rate of its balance-sheet runoff, and may even consider ending it.

Meanwhile, US- trade talks resumed Wednesday as federal prosecutors accused of violating US sanctions on and of intellectual property theft which had obviously angered the has denied the allegations.

Back home, gained 1.3%. will announce its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 31 January 2019.

fell 1.08%. will announce its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 31 January 2019.

ICICI rose 3.06%. ICICI Bank's net profit fell 2.75% to Rs 1,604.91 crore on 19.79% increase in total income to Rs 20,163.25 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

rose 1.37%. NTPC's net profit rose 1% to Rs 2385.41 crore on 16.1% increase in net sales to Rs 24,120.36 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 30 January 2019.

The board of recommended issuing 1 bonus share for every 5 existing equity shares, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)