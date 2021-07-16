Several High Frequency Indicators Of Economic Activity Recovering Says RBI

Reserve Bank of India stated in the latest issue of its monthly Bulletin yesterday that the tapering of the second Covid-19 wave, coupled with an aggressive vaccination push, has brightened near-term prospects for the Indian economy. While several high frequency indicators of activity are recovering, a solid increase in aggregate demand is yet to take shape.

On the supply side, agricultural conditions are turning buoyant with the revival in the monsoon, but the recovery of manufacturing and services sectors has been interrupted by the second wave. A pick-up in inflation is driven largely by adverse supply shocks and sector-specific demand-supply mismatches caused by the pandemic. These factors should ease over the year as supply side measures take effect.

