India's Exports Jump Around 32% On Year In June, Imports Spike Nearly 74%

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in June 2021 are estimated to be USD 49.85 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 31.87% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 17.17% over June 2019. Overall imports in June 2021 are estimated to be USD 52.18 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 73.65% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 1.08% over June 2019. India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-June 2021 are estimated to be USD 147.64 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 50.24% over the same period last year and a positive growth of 10.92% over April-June 2019. Overall imports in April-June 2021 are estimated to be USD 156.58 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 80.75% over the same period last year and a negative growth of (-) 3.48% over April-June 2019.

The trade balance for June 2021 was estimated at USD (-) 9.37 Billion as against USD 0.79 Billion in June 2020, which is a decline of (-) 1281.86% due to the effect of last year's lockdown. As compared to June 2019 (USD (-) 16.00 Billion), trade balance in June 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 41.43%. As per RBI's Press Release dated 1st July 2021, the trade balance in Services (i.e. Net Services export) for May 2021 is USD 7.12 Billion. The estimated trade balance in June 2021 is USD 7.04 Billion, which is an increase of 1.18 per cent over June 2020 (USD 6.96 Billion) and an increase of 1.73% over June 2019 (USD 6.92 Billion). Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade balance for June 2021 is estimated at USD (-) 2.34 Billion as compared to USD 7.75 Billion in June 2020, a decline of (-) 130.13%. In comparison to June 2019 (USD (-) 9.09 Billion), trade balance in June 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 74.30%.

