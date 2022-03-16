SGX Nifty hints at strong opening

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could surge 263 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday, though markets in mainland China struggled to recover amid the Covid resurgence in the country. China grapples with its most severe Covid outbreak since the height of the pandemic in 2020, with major cities scrambling to limit business activity.
US stocks rallied on Tuesday as oil prices continued to drop further below $100 on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine.
The gains came as traders continued to eye the latest with ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine and China Covid lockdowns that could wreak havoc on tech supply chains. Investors are anticipating a big Federal Reserve monetary decision Wednesday, in which the central bank is expected to hike rates by a quarter point, its first hike since 2018.
Domestic markets:
Back home, equity indices settled with steep losses on Tuesday, ending their five-day winning streak. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 709.17 points or 1.26% at 55,776.31. The Nifty 50 index lost 208.3 points or 1.23% at 16,663.30.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,249.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 98.25 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 March, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU