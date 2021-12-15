Indices trade with minor losses; breadth strong

The domestic equities are trading with small losses in early trade amid mixed trend in index pivotals. The Nifty held its 17,300 mark.

At 9:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 20.26 points or 0.03% at 58,096.83. The Nifty 50 index lost 6.85 points or 0.04% at 17,318.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.20% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.49%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,653 shares rose and 663 shares fell. A total of 88 shares were unchanged.

Meanwhile, NSE Indices, the index services subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on 14 December 2021 announced the launch of Nifty India Digital Index to track stocks exposed to the "digital theme."

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 763.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 425.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 December 2021, provisional data showed.

Economy:

As per reports, India's merchandise exports jumped 27.16% to $30.04 billion in November 2021 on the back of good performance by sectors like petroleum products, engineering goods and electronic items, official data showed on Tuesday. The exports stood at $23.62 billion in November 2020. Imports in November 2021 were at $52.94 billion, recording an increase of 56.58% over inbound shipments of $33.81 billion in November 2020.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Deepak Nitrite rose 1.06% after the board of directors of the company scheduled to meet on 22 December 2021 to consider and approve raising of funds.

Sandhar Technologies jumped 5.05% after the company inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh for manufacturing of sheet metal components.

GR Infraprojects gained 1.40% after the firm announced that the project, 'Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-IV) from Sidhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis' has been provisionally completed.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 as the world waited to hear from the US Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates. The Fed will conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday later, and central bank Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at a press conference.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as some large tech stocks moved lower and new inflation data continued to show a sharp rise in producer prices.

China released a slew of key economic data on Wednesday. Its industrial output for November was up 3.8% year-on-year, more than the 3.5% increase in October. Data also showed that retail sales in November rose 3.9% year-on-year, less than October's 4.9% increase.

Meanwhile, Pfizer announced that its drug aimed at treating patients with the virus proved effective in a final analysis, including against the new omicron variant. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday that the new variant appeared to be spreading faster than previous versions of the virus.

