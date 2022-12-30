SGX Nifty indicates firm opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 62 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous session.

Wall Street's main indices closed higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as US unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic stock market ended a volatile session with decent gains on Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 223.60 points or 0.37% to 61,133.88. The Nifty 50 index added 68.50 points or 0.38% to 18,191.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 572.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 515.83 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 December, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)