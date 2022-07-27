SGX Nifty indicates flat opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 3 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Wednesday as Australia's inflation rose and investors looked forward to the Fed's policy decision. Prices in Australia rose 6.1% in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago, up from 5.1% in the first quarter of the year.

US stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday as a profit warning by Walmart dragged down retail shares and exceptionally weak consumer confidence data also fueled fears about spending.

At the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, the Fed is widely expected to raise its main interest rate by 0.75 percentage points.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year by 80 basis points to 7.4%. A similar downgrade has been made to the growth forecast for FY24, which now stands at 6.1% as against 6.9% earlier.

"For India, the revision reflects mainly less favourable external conditions and more rapid policy tightening," the IMF said on July 26 in an update to its World Economic Outlook report.

The IMF on Tuesday cut its global GDP forecasts for 2022 and 2023. It now expects growth to come in at 3.2% this year, 0.4 percentage points lower than its April projection.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity barometers ended with deep losses on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 497.73 points or 0.89% to 55,268.49. The Nifty 50 index lost 147.15 points or 0.88% to 16,483.85.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,548.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 999.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 July, provisional data showed.

