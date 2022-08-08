SGX Nifty indicates negative opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 39 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower Monday, with SoftBank set to report earnings after the market close.

Over the weekend, China reported trade data for July that showed dollar-denominated exports grew 18% compared to a year ago. China's dollar-denominated imports increased 2.3% in July compared to the same period in 2021, lower than the expected 3.7% gain.

US stocks ended mixed on Friday after a solid jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high inflation.

Defying anxiety about a possible recession and raging inflation, America's employers added a stunning 528,000 jobs last month, restoring all the jobs lost in the coronavirus recession. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. July's job creation was up from 398,000 in June and the most since February.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the headline equity indices ended with small gains on Friday. Weak European shares put pressure on domestic shares. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 89.13 points or 0.15% to 58,387.93. The Nifty 50 index gained 15.50 points or 0.09% to 17,397.50.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,605.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 495.94 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 August, provisional data showed.

