Shalby gains on appointing chief business officer

Shalby rose 1.91% to Rs 141.10 after the company announced that Parag Agarawal has joined as chief business officer from 1 November 2022.

Parag an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad & IIT - BHU, brings with him over 20+ years of rich strategic experience across industries and functions.

Prior to joining Shalby, Parag was heading the sales & servicing vertical at IndiaMart as senior vice president, where he was handling a team of 2000+ people. He played a key role in growing IndiaMart over the last 7 years taking the company public. Prior to this, he worked at senior positions with Aakash Education, HT Media, Heinz India & Wipro Technologies.

Along with his key role at group leadership level in Shalby, Parag will drive the company's franchise business ‐ SOCE, other new strategic initiatives and will report to the chairman and managing director.

Shalby is India's leading multi-specialty hospital. It currently operates a chain of 11 multispecialty tertiary hospitals across India with an aggregate bed capacity of over 2,000 hospital beds.

In the quarter ended September 2022, the company's standalone profit after tax stood at Rs 21.8 crore, rising 31% y-o-y. EBITDA was Rs 43.7 crore with EBITDA margins of 24%. Total revenues were reported at Rs 183 crore, a growth of 13.5% y-o-y (excluding vaccination and covid revenue).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)